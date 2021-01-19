Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Ireland produces most plastic waste per person in EU

New statistics also show that this country has the fourth-lowest recycling rate of plastics in the European Union

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
19th January, 2021
Ireland produces most plastic waste per person in EU
Two-thirds of the plastic waste that ends up in our bins is not currently being targeted by Ireland’s recycling list, according to the EPA. Picture: Jason South

Ireland is producing the highest volume of plastic waste per person in the EU, while having the fourth worst recycling rate for the material, new European statistics show.

The data, which was released by Eurostat last week, analysed waste generation and recycling rates across 27 EU member states for 2018. Ireland was found to have the highest plastic waste generation at 54 kilos per capita, substantially more than the EU average of 33 kilos per capita.

The country was...

