Ireland produces most plastic waste per person in EU
New statistics also show that this country has the fourth-lowest recycling rate of plastics in the European Union
Ireland is producing the highest volume of plastic waste per person in the EU, while having the fourth worst recycling rate for the material, new European statistics show.
The data, which was released by Eurostat last week, analysed waste generation and recycling rates across 27 EU member states for 2018. Ireland was found to have the highest plastic waste generation at 54 kilos per capita, substantially more than the EU average of 33 kilos per capita.
The country was...
