Monday November 2, 2020
Ireland playing significant role in overfishing north east Atlantic, new report says

Ireland has a ‘pattern of arguing against scientific advice’ report claims

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd November, 2020
Stocks of white fish in Ireland‘s bays have been depleted, Alex Crowley, secretary general of the National Inshore Fishermen’s Association, said. Picture: Dominick Walsh

Ireland is continuing to play a significant role in overfishing in the European Union, according to a new report by BirdWatch Ireland.

A Common Fisheries Policy: A Discarded Opportunity, published today, found that in December 2019, European Agricultural ministers set Total Allowable Catch (TAC) limits on various stocks of fish that exceeded the best scientific advice to end overfishing. This, the report said, was despite the European Common Fisheries Policy having set a deadline of...

