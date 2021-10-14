Subscribe Today
Ireland on course to import its most electricity for a year since records began

The country has imported 9 per cent of its electricity in the first eight months of the year

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th October, 2021
During the first eight months of this year Ireland has imported 9 per cent of its electricity. Should the trend continue for the year, it will be the greatest import of electricity since records began, figures obtained by the Business Post show.

From January to August 2021, 9 per cent of Ireland’s electricity came from Britain, according to the most recent figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

During the period Ireland...

