Wednesday November 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ireland needs policy to halt rapid environmental decline, EPA warns

Damning report says outlook for natural world is grim unless rapid action is taken

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
25th November, 2020
There has been a ‘dramatic reduction in the number of Ireland’s most pristine rivers‘ from 500 sites to 20 in just 30 years, according to the report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland needs to develop a national environmental policy position to stop the widespread decline in the quality of our natural environment, according to a new report.

Launching its seventh State of the Environment Report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cautioned that the “overall quality” of Ireland’s environment was “not what it should be”.

The EPA also warned that without a drastic acceleration of action across a number of environmental...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Environmental campaigners call for overhaul of Climate Bill in open letter

The legislation avoids legal accountability and does not go nearly far enough to ensure Ireland meets its climate commitments, a large group of organisations and individuals have written

Climate Case Ireland | 1 day ago

‘We will have to withdraw from some built-up areas’

Chairman of OPW says we ‘have to face up to reality’ and accept that some homes and amenities will soon be lost to rising sea levels

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

State unable to recover €50 million cost of cleaning up hazardous Naas landfill

The Kerdiffstown landfill contained three million tonnes of household and construction waste which posed a severe threat to the environment

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago