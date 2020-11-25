Ireland needs policy to halt rapid environmental decline, EPA warns

Ireland needs to develop a national environmental policy position to stop the widespread decline in the quality of our natural environment, according to a new report.
Launching its seventh State of the Environment Report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cautioned that the “overall quality” of Ireland’s environment was “not what it should be”.
The EPA also warned that without a drastic acceleration of action across a number of environmental...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team