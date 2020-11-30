Tuesday December 1, 2020
Ireland must aim higher on climate change targets, EPA warns

‘For a country that promotes itself as being so clean and green, we really are not living up to that standard,’ according to the EPA director

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
30th November, 2020
The EPA report found that enduring and systemic environmental challenges remained to be solved across climate, air, soil, water, biodiversity and waste indicators

The government’s climate action plan will have to be revised to meet more ambitious carbon reduction targets, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned.

Laura Burke, director of the state agency, said as carbon targets were revised both nationally and at a European level, Ireland’s carbon reduction policies would have to be revised to match them. Ireland’s carbon emissions reduction pathways and the policies needed to achieve them are explicitly...

