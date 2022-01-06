Ireland considers French-style ban on fruit and veg plastic packaging
France has banned single use plastic packaging on most vegetables and fruits since new year’s day
A French-style ban on single use plastics for most fruits and vegetables is being considered in Ireland.
The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications said it will be examining the French ban as part of implementation of the government’s Waste Action Plan for a Circular Economy (WAPCE).
Under the WAPCE the department is to consider restricting forms of packaging where reusable packaging is available or the goods do not need to be packaged...
