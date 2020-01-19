Hybrids won’t solve climate crisis, says Hyundai chief

Hybrid vehicles are “not the solution” for climate-friendly road transport, according to Stephen Gleeson, Hyundai Ireland’s managing director.
Gleeson said the marketing around hybrids and “self-charging” cars was misleading from an environmental point of view, and that plug-in electric cars were the only real solution to decarbonising road transport and meeting the Paris climate targets.
He criticised Toyota, a rival of Hyundai’s, over its promotion of its petrol-powered hybrid...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team