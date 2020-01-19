Tuesday January 21, 2020
Hybrids won’t solve climate crisis, says Hyundai chief

Gleeson claims plug-in electric cars are the only way to meet Paris targets on road transport

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th January, 2020
Stephen Gleeson, Hyundai Ireland’s managing director: ‘Hybrids are not the solution’

Hybrid vehicles are “not the solution” for climate-friendly road transport, according to Stephen Gleeson, Hyundai Ireland’s managing director.

Gleeson said the marketing around hybrids and “self-charging” cars was misleading from an environmental point of view, and that plug-in electric cars were the only real solution to decarbonising road transport and meeting the Paris climate targets.

He criticised Toyota, a rival of Hyundai’s, over its promotion of its petrol-powered hybrid...

