Households face hosepipe ban over high water usage

Households are facing a hosepipe ban due to ongoing high levels of water consumption.
Two weeks ago, Irish Water appealed for households to do “more handwashing and less power washing” as water usage increased.
But so far, the appeal has failed to make an impact with the public and high water use has continued during a period of very hot weather.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team