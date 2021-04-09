Subscribe Today
Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid

Excess green energy provided The Falls Hotel in Co Clare with an income when it was shut due to Covid-19 restrictions

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
9th April, 2021
Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid
Typically, a hydroelectric turbine can power 70 per cent of the electricity needs at The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare

A hotel in the Burren has installed a €1.3 million hydroelectric turbine to power its 140 rooms, nine self-catering apartments, leisure centre and spa.

The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare has received €20,000 through sales of its electricity to the national grid from March 2020 to January 2021 when it was hit by Covid-19 closures.

Restrictions meant the hotel was not using up all the electricity generated by the hydroelectric turbine and could sell it on, resulting...

