Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid

A hotel in the Burren has installed a €1.3 million hydroelectric turbine to power its 140 rooms, nine self-catering apartments, leisure centre and spa.

The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare has received €20,000 through sales of its electricity to the national grid from March 2020 to January 2021 when it was hit by Covid-19 closures.

Restrictions meant the hotel was not using up all the electricity generated by the hydroelectric turbine and could sell it on, resulting...