Hard targets: how the carbon budgets break down, and their chances of succeeding

“The carbon emissions at our site are in the order of 1.25 million tons a year,” Michael O’Toole told the Business Post last week.

“We are currently working towards a target to achieve a further 35 per cent carbon intensity reduction by 2030, and even that will be a major challenge.”

O’Toole is head of communications with Aughinish Alumina. The company’s plant in Limerick is both the largest alumina production facility in...