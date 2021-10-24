Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Hard targets: how the carbon budgets break down, and their chances of succeeding

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s carbon budgets will be published this week, and every sector will need to aim toward an overall target of 51 per cent emissions reductions in Ireland by 2030. Can the targets be hit?

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
24th October, 2021
Hard targets: how the carbon budgets break down, and their chances of succeeding
Last week, the Business Post revealed new 2030 emissions sectoral targets soon to be announced in the government’s revised Climate Action Plan, which will update the 2019 version. For heavy industry those targets will be 40-50 per cent emissions reductions by 2030, based on 2018 levels.

“The carbon emissions at our site are in the order of 1.25 million tons a year,” Michael O’Toole told the Business Post last week.

“We are currently working towards a target to achieve a further 35 per cent carbon intensity reduction by 2030, and even that will be a major challenge.”

O’Toole is head of communications with Aughinish Alumina. The company’s plant in Limerick is both the largest alumina production facility in...

