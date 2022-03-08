Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Greenways on old railways ‘major threat’ to decarbonising

Senior planner at Transport for London called for reopening of railway lines on greenways

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
8th March, 2022
The development of greenways increases the cost of any future railway restoration, the submission said.

Greenways are a “perfect example” of greenwashing, a transport consultant will tell the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications on Tuesday.

Richard Logue, a senior planner at Transport for London, has said the current trend for replacing currently out of use railways with Greenways is “a major threat to decarbonising Ireland”.

Greenways are not generally used by commuters, are recreational and not used in the coldest, wettest months of the...

