Greenwashing risks consumer trust, EU insurance regulator says
Rules around what is being marketed as environmentally friendly ‘very much needs our attention,’ according to Petra Hielkema
Greenwashing poses a reputational risk to insurance and pensions providers, the EU insurance and pensions regulator has said.
Rules around what is marketed as being environmentally friendly by the financial services providers is something that “very much needs our attention”.
Greenwashing “can really have an impact on consumer trust”, Petra Hielkema, chair of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) said.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Draft agreement on how to mitigate global warming published at COP26
The draft covers finance, technology transfer, adaptation and further emissions reductions but it is light on concrete commitments on key issues
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change – Catherine Sheridan
Sheridan is chief operations officer with hydrogen company EI-H2, which wants to build Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility in Cork
A deal on carbon offsetting at COP26 would make Ryan ‘nervous’
Minister for the Environment says if carbon offsets were to be considered as part of a new international order, then carbon levies on international trade would also have to be considered
Obama says cutting methane the fastest way to limit global warming
Ireland has committed to cut its methane emissions by 10 per cent — less than half the global pledge