Greenwashing risks consumer trust, EU insurance regulator says

Rules around what is being marketed as environmentally friendly ‘very much needs our attention,’ according to Petra Hielkema

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
11th November, 2021
Greenwashing damages the integrity of insurance and pensions providers, according to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority. Picture: Getty

Greenwashing poses a reputational risk to insurance and pensions providers, the EU insurance and pensions regulator has said.

Rules around what is marketed as being environmentally friendly by the financial services providers is something that “very much needs our attention”.

Greenwashing “can really have an impact on consumer trust”, Petra Hielkema, chair of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) said.

