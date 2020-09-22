Greencoat plans move into solar energy and Nordic countries

Greencoat, the renewable energy company, is eyeing a move into the solar energy market and an expansion into a number of Nordic countries.

The company, which was set up in 2013 to finance the development of wind farms, said the government’s Climate Action Plan, which supports the price of solar energy and adds one gigawatt of solar power to the energy grid over the next decade, would prove attractive for investors.

