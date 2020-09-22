Tuesday September 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greencoat plans move into solar energy and Nordic countries

The renewable energy company, which finances wind farms, has secured shareholder approval to expand its investment mandate

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd September, 2020
The government’s Climate Action Plan supports the price of solar energy and adds one gigawatt of solar power to the energy grid over the next decade

Greencoat, the renewable energy company, is eyeing a move into the solar energy market and an expansion into a number of Nordic countries.

The company, which was set up in 2013 to finance the development of wind farms, said the government’s Climate Action Plan, which supports the price of solar energy and adds one gigawatt of solar power to the energy grid over the next decade, would prove attractive for investors.

Greencoat Renewables secured...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Making It Work: Plastics recycling firm looks to close loop on expansion trail

Greentech sources waste from disposable contact lens makers and turns it into high-grade natural plastics

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago

There will be no vaccine for the worsening climate crisis

Comment: A potentially more ominous deadline looms the day after the US presidential election if Trump wins

John Gibbons | 2 days ago