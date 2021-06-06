Subscribe Today
Green splinter group launches new eco-socialist political party

An Rabharta Glas has yet to elect a leader, but its aim is to ‘democratise and decarbonise’ Irish politics

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th June, 2021
Caroline Costello, Lorna Bogue and Bobby Tsvetkov, founders of An Rabharta Glas, a new party that aims to ‘democratise and decarbonise’ Irish politics. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A new “Green Left” party was launched yesterday, on an eco-socialist platform to “democratise and decarbonise” Irish politics.

An Rabharta Glas – or the Green Left – is made up of a number of former Green Party members who left the party after it entered government last year, as well as a number of newcomers to Irish politics from across the country.

The party is currently operating without a leader, although...

