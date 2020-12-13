Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’

Biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said agriculture must move now to achieve new emissions goals expected in Climate Bill

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th December, 2020
Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’
Pippa Hackett, minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

The Green Party minister at the Department of Agriculture emailed party members last week telling them to disregard the government’s new agricultural climate roadmap on the day it was launched.

“You may have heard today about the launch of the Ag Climatise document, a roadmap for agriculture to reduce its carbon emissions,” Pippa Hackett, minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, told party members.

“I want to draw...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

Columnists John Gibbons 4 hours ago
It is understood that the government will publish a Clean Air Strategy in January. As part of it, a consultation will be launched on the banning of all smoky fuels in Ireland

A burning issue: how smoky fuels are adding to our pollution problems

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Dr Christoph Schwitzer, director of Dublin Zoo, pictured with the Jinpa the Red Panda. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Dublin Zoo’s battle for survival

Climate & Environment Andrea Cleary 1 week ago
‘Direct subsidies previously devoted to peat-powered electricity have been removed in the past couple of years, but approximately €300 million was being spent directly to encourage the burning of fossil fuels in 2018, on top of €2.1 billion in indirect subsidies’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Comment: Fossil fuel subsidies must be halted in Ireland

Climate & Environment Jennifer Whitmore 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1