Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’
Biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said agriculture must move now to achieve new emissions goals expected in Climate Bill
The Green Party minister at the Department of Agriculture emailed party members last week telling them to disregard the government’s new agricultural climate roadmap on the day it was launched.
“You may have heard today about the launch of the Ag Climatise document, a roadmap for agriculture to reduce its carbon emissions,” Pippa Hackett, minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, told party members.
“I want to draw...
