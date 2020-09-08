Green Hub to provide ‘one-stop shop’ for home energy upgrades

SSE Airtricity is to partner with An Post to deliver a “one-stop shop” for home energy upgrades as part of the postal service operator’s new Green Hub.
An Post’s Green Hub will provide a variety of environmentally sustainable products and services, from loans to grants to project management.
The Generation Green Home Upgrade Programme will be a one-stop shop home energy upgrade service provided in partnership with SSE Airtricity....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team