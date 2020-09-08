Tuesday September 8, 2020
Green Hub to provide ‘one-stop shop’ for home energy upgrades

SSE Airtricity and An Post partnership will ‘make sustainable living more accessible and affordable to the public’

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
8th September, 2020
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Climate Action, said the Green Hub would help make it easier for customers to access services and grants. Picture: Julien Behal

SSE Airtricity is to partner with An Post to deliver a “one-stop shop” for home energy upgrades as part of the postal service operator’s new Green Hub.

An Post’s Green Hub will provide a variety of environmentally sustainable products and services, from loans to grants to project management.

The Generation Green Home Upgrade Programme will be a one-stop shop home energy upgrade service provided in partnership with SSE Airtricity....

