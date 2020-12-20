Government plans new year ban on sale of all smoky fuels
Coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and wet wood will all be targeted on a phased basis. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over the health effects of air pollution
The government is planning a nationwide ban on the sale of all smoky fuels amid ongoing concerns about the health effects of air pollution, the Business Post can reveal.
Detailed proposals on the move, which will be introduced in phases, will be published by February. The fuels to be banned will include coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and lastly wet wood, following studies to determine the level of moisture in wood that may...
