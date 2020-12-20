Subscribe Today
Government plans new year ban on sale of all smoky fuels

Coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and wet wood will all be targeted on a phased basis. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over the health effects of air pollution

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
20th December, 2020
The proposed ban will make up part of the government’s new Clean Air Strategy, due to be published early in the new year.

The government is planning a nationwide ban on the sale of all smoky fuels amid ongoing concerns about the health effects of air pollution, the Business Post can reveal.

Detailed proposals on the move, which will be introduced in phases, will be published by February. The fuels to be banned will include coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and lastly wet wood, following studies to determine the level of moisture in wood that may...

