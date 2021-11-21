Subscribe Today
Government may support bill to compel firms to reveal emissions

Independent senator Lynn Ruane’s Companies (Emission Reporting) Bill 2021 would be modelled roughly on the gender pay gap reporting legislation

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
21st November, 2021
Senator Lynn Ruane’s bill goes further than the EU’s new directive on mandatory reporting of ‘non-financial’ information. Picture: Maxwell

The government is considering supporting a new private members’ bill compelling businesses to report their annual greenhouse gas emissions, the Business Post has learned.

The Companies (Emission Reporting) Bill 2021 from Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, would make it a legal obligation for firms over a certain size to submit their total greenhouse gas emissions to the Minister for Enterprise every year. They would also have to detail how they plan to...

