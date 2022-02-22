Government commissioning €100,000 research into hydrogen infrastructure
All-island project faces challenges due to ‘early stage of deployment and technological maturity’ of hydrogen technology
The state is to spend around €100,000 commissioning research to establish an all-island green hydrogen network.
The Department of Transport and the Department of the Taoiseach’s shared Island unit have issued a tender for research into safety and regulatory frameworks needed to create island-wide renewable hydrogen infrastructure.
The proposed hydrogen infrastructure aims to decarbonise sectors described as difficult to decarbonise, such as transport, by using green – renewable – hydrogen.
