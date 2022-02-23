Subscribe Today
Future of Merrion Square café, gallery and toilets uncertain

Construction was due to start in late 2021, but a decision as to whether the project will go ahead will now take place in March

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
23rd February, 2022
Planning permission for the Merrion Square project was granted in 2017

The future of the long-awaited public toilets, café and gallery in Merrion Square in Dublin is uncertain with the project still “under review”.

A Dublin City Council costs review of the construction project began last summer due to price increases associated with building due to Covid-19 and Brexit, this newspaper reported.

At the time the council said works were to...

