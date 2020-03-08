Sunday March 8, 2020
Friends of the Earth report condemns state fossil fuel subsidies

State aid perpetuates use of polluting energy sources and undermines Paris Agreement, says environmental group

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
8th March, 2020
Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Ireland: Financing Climate Chaos, was commissioned by environmental group Friends of the Earth

Fossil fuel subsidies by the Irish state create a “dependency on carbon-intensive energy systems”, expose the public to “undue financial risk”, and are inconsistent with the Paris Agreement, according to a new report from Friends of the Earth.

The report, due to be published this week, looks at how the state subsidises the production of fossil fuel energy in Ireland, with a focus on natural gas. It claims that subsidies are...

