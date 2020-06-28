Freight CO2 emissions to increase by 48%

Freight transport in Ireland is expected to double by 2050 and CO2 emissions will grow by 48 per cent without additional policy interventions, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Freight transport involves the movement of goods in bulk by road vehicles, train, aircraft and ships. In one of the first studies done into the climate performance of Ireland’s freight sector, the ESRI modelled demand between 2015 and 2050, focusing on road...