Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Freight CO2 emissions to increase by 48%

ERSI says implementing strict fuel efficiency standards for road vehicles is best way to limit projected rise

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
28th June, 2020
Freight transport involves the movement of goods in bulk by road vehicles, train, aircraft and ships

Freight transport in Ireland is expected to double by 2050 and CO2 emissions will grow by 48 per cent without additional policy interventions, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Freight transport involves the movement of goods in bulk by road vehicles, train, aircraft and ships. In one of the first studies done into the climate performance of Ireland’s freight sector, the ESRI modelled demand between 2015 and 2050, focusing on road...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EPA set for overhaul in wake of international review

Report warns that environmental body could be facing irrelevance

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago

Comment: Lessons from pandemic must be applied to climate crisis

Mistakes were made in the state’s handling of Covid-19, particularly in relation to care homes. We must be more vigilant in identifying blind spots if we are to ensure a healthy and green economic recovery

Nessa Cronin | 5 days ago

Daly and Wallace push to limit carbon offsetting in new EU law

The EU should seek to further reduce pollution, not merely offset it, say independent MEPs who want net-zero target removed from a planned European climate law

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago