Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy
Alex White says judicial review has expanded hugely in recent decades after co-writing paper on impact of climate litigation across globe
The courts will increasingly become a forum for holding the Irish government to account on climate policy, according to a former minister for energy and natural resources.
Alex White, a former Labour TD who has returned to his work as a senior counsel, was speaking following the publication of a new paper examining the impact of climate litigation across the globe.
White co-authored the report with Luke O’Callaghan-White, senior researcher with the Institute for International...
Publication of carbon budgets delayed
Last minute amendments to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill have delayed Climate Change Advisory Council’s work