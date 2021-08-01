Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy

Alex White says judicial review has expanded hugely in recent decades after co-writing paper on impact of climate litigation across globe

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
1st August, 2021
Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy
Alex White: the former Labour TD has returned to his work as a senior counsel. Credit: RollingNews

The courts will increasingly become a forum for holding the Irish government to account on climate policy, according to a former minister for energy and natural resources.

Alex White, a former Labour TD who has returned to his work as a senior counsel, was speaking following the publication of a new paper examining the impact of climate litigation across the globe.

White co-authored the report with Luke O’Callaghan-White, senior researcher with the Institute for International...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Burst pipes that deprived 50,000 people in Kerry of water during last week underline how much investment is needed

Failure to plan and invest will condemn future generations to a water crisis

Climate & Environment John Walsh 5 hours ago
Californian firefighters survey a blazing fire in Plumas County last week. Picture: Getty

Forget fiscal space, it’s Earth’s atmosphere we should be worried about

Climate & Environment Aidan Regan 5 hours ago
Students striking for climate action in Dublin: it seems RTÉ is finally starting to listen. Picture: Rollingnews

John Gibbons: RTÉ learns lesson after it feels the heat on climate change coverage

Climate & Environment John Gibbons 5 hours ago
The Climate Change Advisory Council was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law last Friday. Picture: Getty

Publication of carbon budgets delayed

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1