Flatlining carbon emissions hailed as ‘grounds for hope’

Global carbon emissions flatlined last year, according to data released by the International Energy Agency today.

The stalling of carbon emissions at 33 gigatonnes in 2019 defied expectations of a rise, even as the global economy expanded 2.8 per cent.

The halted growth was due primarily to declining emissions from electricity generation in many advanced economies. This decarbonisation was driven by the switch from coal generation to gas generation in some of the world’s largest economies, as well...