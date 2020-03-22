Five Degrees of Change: Putting energy into finding solutions to climate crisis

Donna Gartland is the new chief executive of Codema, Dublin’s Energy Agency. She is a qualified electrician who decided early on that she wanted to study energy engineering. Completing her Bachelors of Engineering in Energy in Tallaght Institute of Technology, Donna went on to Denmark to pursue a Masters in Sustainable Energy Planning.

In 2013, Gartland joined Codema, where she worked as a senior energy planner, monitoring and reporting the progress of the...