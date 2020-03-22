Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Five Degrees of Change: Putting energy into finding solutions to climate crisis

In the fourth episode of our Five Degrees of Change podcast, we asked Codema chief executive Donna Gartland to offer both personal and policy recommendations to combat climate change

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
22nd March, 2020
Donna Gartland is the chief executive of Codema, Dublin’s Energy Agency. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Donna Gartland is the new chief executive of Codema, Dublin’s Energy Agency. She is a qualified electrician who decided early on that she wanted to study energy engineering. Completing her Bachelors of Engineering in Energy in Tallaght Institute of Technology, Donna went on to Denmark to pursue a Masters in Sustainable Energy Planning.

In 2013, Gartland joined Codema, where she worked as a senior energy planner, monitoring and reporting the progress of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cool Planet invests €620,000 to attract more visitors

Expansion including areas for training and children’s workshops is planned in a bid to increase footfall at the Powerscourt Estate climate action centre

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Dr Paul Deane

Daniel Murray is joined by Dr Paul Deane, a senior researcher in energy systems at UCC for the latest episode of Five Degrees of Change, the energy and environmental podcast from the Business Post

Daniel Murray | 4 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Dr Tara Shine

Daniel Murray is joined by the environmental scientist and policy advisor for the latest episode of Five Degrees of Change, the energy and environmental podcast from the Business Post

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago