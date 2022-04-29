First large-scale solar farm connected to national grid
Two additional solar farms to be connected this year by Neoen
Ireland’s first large-scale solar farm has been connected to the national grid.
Millvale solar farm in Co Wicklow covers 25 hectares and will be fully operational by the end of May, Neoen, the operator, said.
Neoen said the solar farm has the potential to produce enough power to meet the annual average electricity needs for 3,571 homes.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
NTA seeks new Dublin bus depots ahead of electric changeover
The transport authority recently moved to purchase 120 fully electric double-decker buses
Building emissions in Ireland as high as agricultural emissions, TDs told
Retrofitting less effective due to improper installation, Oireachtas committee hears
Green Party backtracks on rural turf sales ban after outcry
Commercial turf sales will still be banned in urban areas under the new plan, which marks a compromise for the Green Party
Construction cost inflation hits 13% — chartered surveyors
SCSI says prices to increase further due to war in Ukraine