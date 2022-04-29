Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

First large-scale solar farm connected to national grid

Two additional solar farms to be connected this year by Neoen

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
29th April, 2022
First large-scale solar farm connected to national grid
From left: Christophe Desplats Redier, director of Neoen in Europe; Eamon Ryan, minister for the environment; Nicholas Tarrant – managing director of ESB Networks; Cyril Perrin, managing director of Neoen in Ireland. Picture: Keith Arkins

Ireland’s first large-scale solar farm has been connected to the national grid.

Millvale solar farm in Co Wicklow covers 25 hectares and will be fully operational by the end of May, Neoen, the operator, said.

Neoen said the solar farm has the potential to produce enough power to meet the annual average electricity needs for 3,571 homes.

