Climate & Environment

Failure to plan and invest will condemn future generations to a water crisis

Our water infrastructure is in grave condition and if we are to continue to provide enough for everyone, we need a utility that can charge for its services

John Walsh
1st August, 2021
Burst pipes that deprived 50,000 people in Kerry of water during last week underline how much investment is needed

What links a report that shows housing costs in Ireland are the most exorbitant in the EU with an apology issued by RTÉ over its failure to connect the recent heatwave with climate change?

Water charges may not seem like the obvious answer. But these two issues will have a significant bearing on Ireland’s security of supply of what is becoming an increasingly precious natural resource.

There was much hand wringing last...

