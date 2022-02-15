‘Expansion of Galway businesses being held back by poor cycling infrastructure’

The head of a major Galway-based med tech company has criticised the failure to develop a cycle lane at Salthill promenade as a “lack of joined up thinking”.

“You can't expand businesses in Galway because the infrastructure is so poor,” John Power, chief executive of Aerogen, said.

Galway City Council last night reversed course and revoked plans for a temporary 3km cycle path along the Salthill seafront. A proposal to develop...