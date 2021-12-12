EV charger grant extended to apartment dwellers
Subsidised infrastructure will mean those with parking spaces in underground car parks or on a street nearby can avail of €600 grant
Apartment owners are set to qualify for a €600 home charger grant to help the state reach its target of getting one million electric cars on the roads by 2030.
This grant is already available to house owners with car parking spaces outside their property.
But it has been out of reach for most of the country’s 204,000 apartment owners because their parking spaces are located either underground or in car parks near their homes.
