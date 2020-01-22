EU’s trading partners must play fair on climate, says Von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen has told world leaders at Davos that she will implement a carbon border tax to penalise trading partners that do not up their game on climate change.
The European Commission president was speaking at the Swiss ski resort, where the rich and powerful gathered this week for the World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting.
In her speech today, Von der Leyen focused on climate change and geopolitics, the two...
