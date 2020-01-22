Wednesday January 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU’s trading partners must play fair on climate, says Von der Leyen

European Commission president tells Davos that ‘carbon border tax’ would protect workers from unfair competition

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
22nd January, 2020
Ursula von der Leyen’s plans could open a new front in the transatlantic spat with Donald Trump. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen has told world leaders at Davos that she will implement a carbon border tax to penalise trading partners that do not up their game on climate change.

The European Commission president was speaking at the Swiss ski resort, where the rich and powerful gathered this week for the World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting.

In her speech today, Von der Leyen focused on climate change and geopolitics, the two...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hybrids won’t solve climate crisis, says Hyundai chief

Gleeson claims plug-in electric cars are the only way to meet Paris targets on road transport

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago

Hogan backs importing gas from US and Canada to Europe

Commissioner’s comments are a boost for American exporters of LNG as environmentalists protest about importing ‘fracked’ gas

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Mark Campanale

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago