Tuesday March 3, 2020
European Commission will try to bypass leaders and MEPs on climate, leak shows

Draft law proposes to let commission sidestep full consultation with European Parliament and Council when setting emissions goals

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd March, 2020
Frans Timmermans, the executive vice-president of the European Commission, has been urged by 12 EU environmental ministers to announce revised 2030 emissions targets by June. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The European Commission will seek to bypass normal negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Council when reviewing and increasing climate targets, according to a leaked copy of the draft European Climate Law, due to be published tomorrow.

The draft legislation, seen by the Business Post, enshrines in law a goal of net-zero emissions across the EU by 2050. It stops short of increasing the current 2030 emissions reduction target beyond 40 per cent...

