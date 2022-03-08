€128.6 million diverted from retrofitting to electricity credit

Transfer of €128.6 million from retrofitting projects to fund the €200 electricity bill credit is set to receive Dáil approval.

All electricity customers are to begin receiving the €200 electricity bill credit from next month as part of a €400 million scheme. The scheme is to received €128.6 million in funding intended for retrofitting projects and €271.4 million in exchequer funds made available by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The funding...