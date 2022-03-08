€128.6 million diverted from retrofitting to electricity credit
€19.25 million taken from retrofitting for those at risk of energy poverty to fund the €200 electricity bill credit
Transfer of €128.6 million from retrofitting projects to fund the €200 electricity bill credit is set to receive Dáil approval.
All electricity customers are to begin receiving the €200 electricity bill credit from next month as part of a €400 million scheme. The scheme is to received €128.6 million in funding intended for retrofitting projects and €271.4 million in exchequer funds made available by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.
The funding...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Greenways on old railways ‘major threat’ to decarbonising
Senior planner at Transport for London called for reopening of railway lines on greenways
Daniel Murray: The latest IPCC report paints a grim picture of the effects of climate change - in Ireland it could mean moving coastal communities inland
Flooding, abandoned communities, droughts: the stark reality of climate change turns anxiety into anger
John Gibbons: The latest IPCC report may read like science fiction, but it’s all too real
Ukraine is understandable dominating the headlines but we ignore the latest scientific assessment of the climate crisis at our peril
OPW chair warns communities may have to be ‘abandoned’ due to climate change flooding
Maurice Buckley said ‘horrendous’ truth was that not all populated coastal areas could be protected in event of sea-level rises