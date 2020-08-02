Environmental watchdog set to meet HSE over foul smells at gasworks site

HSE officials are to meet the Environmental Protection Agency following reports that emissions from a former gasworks site in Limerick are making locals ill.
Gas Networks Ireland began a clean-up of the site on the Dock Road in Limerick in 2017. Last summer, the project moved into a new phase, and over the last 12 months polluted soils have been excavated and “stabilised”.
Since that phase began, locals have been complaining about strong odours coming...
