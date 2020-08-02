Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Environmental watchdog set to meet HSE over foul smells at gasworks site

Local people have reported falling sick due to the noxious odours emanating from the former gasworks premises on Dock Road

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd August, 2020
Derrick Amrein, owner of Chisel and Oak, a furniture store across from the main entrance to the Limerick Gasworks Remediation site. Picture: Arthur Ellis

HSE officials are to meet the Environmental Protection Agency following reports that emissions from a former gasworks site in Limerick are making locals ill.

Gas Networks Ireland began a clean-up of the site on the Dock Road in Limerick in 2017. Last summer, the project moved into a new phase, and over the last 12 months polluted soils have been excavated and “stabilised”.

Since that phase began, locals have been complaining about strong odours coming...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Over half of all recent appeals on forestry licences made by one man

Peter Sweetman has been involved in 351 of the 624 appeals since the beginning of 2018

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago

Green Party pushes for reduced speed limit on motorways

Cut from current 120 km/h to 110 km/h would help curtail carbon emissions but also lengthen travel times

Michael Brennan | 2 weeks ago

Comment: EU recovery fund offers a chance for radical green tax reform

Governments hit by Covid-19 need to boost demand while also progressing towards carbon neutrality, and the solution lies in shifting the tax burden from work to pollution

Christian Odendahl | 2 weeks ago