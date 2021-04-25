Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Environmental reporting for firms to be more important under new EU rules

Under new proposals, reporting of environmental impacts and activities of businesses will be on a par with financial information, says EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
25th April, 2021
Environmental reporting for firms to be more important under new EU rules
Mairead McGuinness was speaking following the launch of a suite of proposals by the European Commission last week on sustainable finance, non-financial reporting for businesses and climate governance for boards

New EU rules will put environmental information on a par with financial information for large companies’ annual reports, Mairead McGuinness has said.

The EU Commissioner for Financial Stability was supported in her comments by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, who said there was an “information gap” when it came to the environmental impacts and activities of businesses.

McGuinness and Lagarde were also joined on a Bloomberg-hosted discussion on climate...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Mann, a climatologist with Pennsylvania State University

‘Climate doom porn’ is dangerous and misleading, says expert

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
Michael Mann: ‘I quickly found myself in the crosshairs of fossil fuel interests and those advocating for them’

Michael Mann’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The fossil fuel industry was very effective at marshalling the political right’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
The main driver of the CO2 emissions increase is coal-fired power for electricity. Picture: Getty

Carbon reductions due to pandemic set to be quickly reversed

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Sinéad Mercier

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1