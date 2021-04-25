Environmental reporting for firms to be more important under new EU rules
Under new proposals, reporting of environmental impacts and activities of businesses will be on a par with financial information, says EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness
New EU rules will put environmental information on a par with financial information for large companies’ annual reports, Mairead McGuinness has said.
The EU Commissioner for Financial Stability was supported in her comments by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, who said there was an “information gap” when it came to the environmental impacts and activities of businesses.
McGuinness and Lagarde were also joined on a Bloomberg-hosted discussion on climate...
