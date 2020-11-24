Tuesday November 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Environmental campaigners call for overhaul of Climate Bill in open letter

The legislation avoids legal accountability and does not go nearly far enough to ensure Ireland meets its climate commitments, a large group of organisations and individuals have written

24th November, 2020
Members of Climate Case Ireland at a legal challenge brought by NGO Friends of the Irish Environment, heard by the Supreme Court last June. Photo: CCI/RollingNews.ie

In 2020 Climate Case Ireland took the government to the Supreme Court for failing to act on climate change – and won. This landmark case was the first of its kind in Ireland, and only the second case in the world in which the highest national court of law required a government to revise its national climate policy in light of its legal obligations.

The fight for climate justice is not over, however. Campaigners say the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘We will have to withdraw from some built-up areas’

Chairman of OPW says we ‘have to face up to reality’ and accept that some homes and amenities will soon be lost to rising sea levels

Rosanna Cooney | 4 hours ago

State unable to recover €50 million cost of cleaning up hazardous Naas landfill

The Kerdiffstown landfill contained three million tonnes of household and construction waste which posed a severe threat to the environment

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Companies must cut emissions across supply chains, says former Unilever chief executive

Addressing climate changes makes business as well as environmental sense, according to Paul Polman

Daniel Murray | 6 days ago