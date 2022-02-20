Subscribe Today
Emissions are unlikely to fall this year, EPA head warns

Comments cast doubt on the country’s ability to meet its climate action targets

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th February, 2022
Laura Burke, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency: ‘We are not seeing changes in agriculture. It is such a significant part of our emissions and we know what needs to be done. But what isn’t clear is the pathway to get there.’ Picture: Maura Hickey

It is “hard to see” how carbon emissions will fall this year, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency has said.

Laura Burke, the EPA’s director general, told the Business Post that it was unlikely that emissions would drop in the primary sectors of agriculture, energy and transport during 2022.

Her comments raise doubts about the ability of the country to hits its targets on emissions reductions. This is the...

