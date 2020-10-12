Electric cars double market share in Ireland

New data shows electric cars have doubled their market share in Ireland in 2020. The news comes as an environmental think-tank predicted electric cars would treble their market share in Europe this year to 10 per cent of all car sales as a result of tightening emissions standards on carmakers.

In Ireland this year, sales of pure electric vehicles (EV) increased to 3,617 from 2,974 on the same period last year, marking a 21 per cent increase....