Monday October 12, 2020
Electric cars double market share in Ireland

The biggest increase so far this year has come from plug-in hybrids, which jumped by 86 per cent

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
12th October, 2020
Sales of electric vehicles have increased while petrol and diesel car sales fell by 31 per cent on the same period last year. Picture: Getty

New data shows electric cars have doubled their market share in Ireland in 2020. The news comes as an environmental think-tank predicted electric cars would treble their market share in Europe this year to 10 per cent of all car sales as a result of tightening emissions standards on carmakers.

In Ireland this year, sales of pure electric vehicles (EV) increased to 3,617 from 2,974 on the same period last year, marking a 21 per cent increase....

