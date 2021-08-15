Elaine Byrne: Even Clarkson is seeing the light on climate change catastrophe

Take a look at Jeremy Clarkson's recent Instagram posts, and you’ll see that one theme unites them all: the weather.

The 61-year-old English broadcaster turned farmer posted a picture of looming rain clouds with the sarcastic caption: “Thanks, God.” In another post, he described the rainy weather forecast with an expletive.

It is no surprise that a farmer is complaining about the weather; it’s an occupational hazard for anyone working the...