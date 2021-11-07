Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Eamon Ryan interview: ‘Our plan has to be radical, and it’s time for action’

The Greens leader is bullish over the announcement of the much-touted Climate Action Plan, aware that his party’s reputation rests on its ultimate success or failure

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
7th November, 2021
Eamon Ryan interview: ‘Our plan has to be radical, and it’s time for action’
Eamon Ryan: ‘It is game over for the combustion engine’ . Picture: Fergal Phillips

Eamon Ryan’s political career has been building for many years towards the announcement of the Climate Action Plan last week. But it hasn’t been easy going, with inter-departmental and inter-party tensions mounting within the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition over recent weeks, as the true extent of the plan became clear.

“We are pleased we got it through, first of all,” Ryan laughs as he sits down with the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All a bit of a game: activists wearing masks of world leaders demonstrate outside the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: The glorified UN talking shop of Cop26 is set for ultimate failure

Climate & Environment Lucinda Creighton 5 hours ago
There is no mention of any planned reduction in herd numbers in the Climate Action Plan. Picture: Getty

Daniel Murray: The five key takeaways of the climate action plan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Catherine Sheridan, chief operations officer for green hydrogen firm EI-H2. Picture: John Allen

Five Degrees of Change: How green hydrogen can unlock Ireland’s clean energy revolution

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
The plan is expected to cost approximately €125 billion over the next decade, split between public and private investment. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Renewable electricity target rises to 80 per cent in new Climate Action Plan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1