Dublin council chief asks Europe for €3.5bn fund for green buses

The chief executive of Dublin City Council has written to two European Commissioners calling for a €3.5 billion zero-emissions bus fund to be established for cities across the European Union to purchase green energy buses. The news comes as the National Transport Authority confirmed it would begin trialling three hydrogen fuel buses in Dublin early in the new year.
Owen Keegan, along with several other European city chiefs, wrote to climate commissioner Frans Timmermans and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team