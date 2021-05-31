Subscribe Today
Drone footage of dumpers could be admissible in court

Minister for the Environment plans new legislation allowing drone and CCTV footage, currently ruled out by the Data Protection Commission, to be used in evidence when prosecuting illegal dumpers

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st May, 2021
Aerial drone shots like this one of illegal dumping could be used to prosecute the culprits under new legislation

Footage captured by drones could be used to punish illegal dumpers, under proposals being brought forward by Eamon Ryan.

Under the current data protection rules, videos of people engaged in illegal dumping cannot be used to prosecute them in court, but the Minister for the Environment has confirmed he intends to introduce a law to allow this. The change will also include footage or images captured by CCTV and covert motion-activated cameras.

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Business Post
Business Post

