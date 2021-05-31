Drone footage of dumpers could be admissible in court
Minister for the Environment plans new legislation allowing drone and CCTV footage, currently ruled out by the Data Protection Commission, to be used in evidence when prosecuting illegal dumpers
Footage captured by drones could be used to punish illegal dumpers, under proposals being brought forward by Eamon Ryan.
Under the current data protection rules, videos of people engaged in illegal dumping cannot be used to prosecute them in court, but the Minister for the Environment has confirmed he intends to introduce a law to allow this. The change will also include footage or images captured by CCTV and covert motion-activated cameras.
Local authorities using...
