Draft agreement on how to mitigate global warming published at COP26
The draft covers finance, technology transfer, adaptation and further emissions reductions but it is light on concrete commitments on key issues
A draft agreement on how to mitigate and adapt to global warming has been published at COP26, just days before the UN Climate Conference is due to come to a close.
The draft agreement covers several areas that were up for negotiation at the conference, including issues of finance, technology transfer, adaptation, and further emissions reduction by countries.
The draft agreement is light on any concrete commitments around key issues such as how global carbon...
