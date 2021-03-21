David Connolly: The speed at which we are tackling climate change is nowhere near fast enough

On a trip to Moneypoint power station as part of his mechanical engineering degree nearly 15 years ago, David Connolly was curious about the volume of energy produced by Ireland’s largest power generator.

When the tour guide revealed that a considerable amount was going into the river Shannon as excess heat, Connolly was stunned.

“He made a passing joke about heating up the fish,” Connolly said. “It just hit me like a brick. How...