Dangers of climate change even greater than feared, UN report warns
New assessment from IPCC described as ‘an atlas of human suffering and damning indictment of failed climate leadership’
There is a “brief and rapidly closing” window to manage the effects of climate change, and the consequences of global warming will be far greater than was anticipated at lower temperature increases, according to a new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The IPCC’s new report, Climate Change Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, said human actions were already causing significant and widespread disruption around the globe and could make large parts...
