Wednesday June 17, 2020
Daly and Wallace push to limit carbon offsetting in new EU law

The EU should seek to further reduce pollution, not merely offset it, say independent MEPs who want net-zero target removed from a planned European climate law

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
17th June, 2020
Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, independent MEPs, say the EU should adopt far stricter targets on climate change

The EU should adopt far stricter targets on climate change and force carbon-emitting industries to reduce more pollution rather than offset it, independent MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have said.

In a series of suggested amendments to the EU’s newly-planned climate law, the two politicians proposed removing the net-zero target, which would limit the use of offsetting. They also suggested the allocation of strict carbon budgets to economic sectors and putting limits on the...

