Covid-19 restrictions bring a healthy drop in pollution

Measures to tackle Covid-19 have caused a steep fall in traffic-related pollution and will result in carbon emission reductions across much of the Irish energy sector this year, according to new research.
From transport to heat to electricity, the way we consume energy in Ireland has changed dramatically over the past three months due to Covid-19 restrictions and changes in how we work.
The consequences for energy-related pollution have been charted in a new paper...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team