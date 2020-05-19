Wednesday May 20, 2020
Covid-19 restrictions bring a healthy drop in pollution

Reduced traffic and air travel along with lower levels of energy consumption mean our carbon emissions will be dramatically down this year, a new study has found

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th May, 2020
Additional space has been provided for walking and cycling on Dublin‘s North Quays as the volume of traffic in the city centre has dropped, also causing a fall in air pollution. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Measures to tackle Covid-19 have caused a steep fall in traffic-related pollution and will result in carbon emission reductions across much of the Irish energy sector this year, according to new research.

From transport to heat to electricity, the way we consume energy in Ireland has changed dramatically over the past three months due to Covid-19 restrictions and changes in how we work.

The consequences for energy-related pollution have been charted in a new paper...

