Sunday May 24, 2020
Covid-19 measures likely to save Ireland €31m in compliance costs

UCC study shows carbon emission and renewable energy targets will still be exceeded, but by less than expected

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
24th May, 2020
Paul Deane, energy researcher with the Marine and Renewable Energy Ireland Institute

Ireland is likely to save €31 million in energy and climate compliance costs this year due to the effect of Covid-19 on carbon emissions and energy use, according to new research from University College Cork (UCC).

The country is still on course to miss its EU carbon emission reduction and renewable energy targets for 2020. Both targets will require the purchase of compliance credits to make up any shortfall, but the amount required will be lower.

