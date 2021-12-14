Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Council moves to replace rafting plan with water sports centre along the Liffey

The local authority also needs to come up with a new plan for the nearby George’s Dock where the rafting course was due to be located

Cónal Thomas
14th December, 2021
Council moves to replace rafting plan with water sports centre along the Liffey
The centre would feature Olympic-style rowing and kayaking on the River Liffey. Picture: Dublin City Council

A new water sports centre along Dublin’s River Liffey “could be a boon” to the capital if approved by Councillors, according to Dublin City Council.

Operated by the council’s sports section, it is proposed to include stand-up paddle boarding — “one of the fastest-growing board sports in the world,” the council said — and adaptive stand-up paddle boarding for people with mobility difficulties.

The centre would also...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Conall Bolger

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the process had at least confirmed that a majority of UN members believed the council needed to factor the security risks of climate change into its decision making

Russia dooms Ireland’s bid to have climate change integrated into the work of the United Nations Security Council

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
New York’s Fifth Avenue in 1900 and 1913: in those 13 years horse-drawn vehicles were almost completely phased out and the motor car became the dominant form of transport

John Gibbons: We are close to a climate catastrophe but the message is being lost in consumption

Climate & Environment John Gibbons
The government is going to provide financial support to pay for up to 80 per cent of the cost of installing the necessary electric cabling in existing apartment blocks

EV charger grant extended to apartment dwellers

Climate & Environment Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1