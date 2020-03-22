Cool Planet invests €620,000 to attract more visitors

A Wicklow-based climate action visitor centre is planning to invest €620,000 in a bid to increase its visitor numbers.
The Cool Planet Experience in Powerscourt Estate has been granted planning permission for the expansion, although work has yet to start on it. The centre is part of serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley’s Cool Planet Group of companies.
Vicky Brown, its chief executive, said refurbishment costs on a nearby building would cost €500,000. The figure...
