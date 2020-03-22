Sunday March 22, 2020
Cool Planet invests €620,000 to attract more visitors

Expansion including areas for training and children’s workshops is planned in a bid to increase footfall at the Powerscourt Estate climate action centre

22nd March, 2020
Vicky Brown of Cool Planet Experience in Powerscourt House. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A Wicklow-based climate action visitor centre is planning to invest €620,000 in a bid to increase its visitor numbers.

The Cool Planet Experience in Powerscourt Estate has been granted planning permission for the expansion, although work has yet to start on it. The centre is part of serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley’s Cool Planet Group of companies.

Vicky Brown, its chief executive, said refurbishment costs on a nearby building would cost €500,000. The figure...

