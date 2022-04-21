Construction cost inflation hits 13% — chartered surveyors
SCSI says prices to increase further due to war in Ukraine
Construction cost inflation now stands at an annual rate of 13 per cent, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).
The chartered surveyors professional group assessed commercial construction tender prices in Ireland as part of the SCSI index. It found the rate of inflation from January to December 2021 was 13.4 per cent, an increase from 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2021 and second half of 2020, and up from 2.2...
